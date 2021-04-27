Analysts Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.37.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

