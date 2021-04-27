Analysts Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report $92.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.60 million and the lowest is $90.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $457.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $449.10 million to $471.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $850.27 million, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $917.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

