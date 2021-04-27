Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $937.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NYSE SPB opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

