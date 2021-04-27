Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $858.91 Million

Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $858.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.84 million and the lowest is $755.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

