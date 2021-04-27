Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.50. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 78.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.