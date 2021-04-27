Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 27th (ACRS, ADEVF, ADM, AKUS, ANNMF, ARNA, ARVN, BALY, BG, BSPE)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 27th:

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM). They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG). They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). Redburn Partners issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG). They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). Truist Securities issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG). They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). They issued an overweight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC). They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

