Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 27th (ABX, AGI, AI, BLDP, BNE, BTO, CIA, CMMC, CNR, CROX)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 27th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was given a $40.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.30 to C$7.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.25.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$5.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$160.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$122.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$205.00 to C$196.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$36.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$1.08 to C$2.28. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$49.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$52.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$3.30 to C$2.25.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) was given a C$2.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$26.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) was given a C$55.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.45.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was given a C$0.40 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

