Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 27th (AJRD, BOSS, BSM, BYD, CMMC, CNI, CPX, CZR, FFIN, GOLD)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 27th:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its target price reduced by Truist from $56.00 to $51.00.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €30.30 ($35.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $110.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Truist from $65.00 to $78.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by CIBC from $148.00 to $146.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target raised by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target raised by Truist from $47.00 to $52.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price raised by Truist from $40.00 to $45.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $42.00 to $50.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $15.50 to $17.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$13.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $70.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €635.00 ($747.06) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $70.00 to $77.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by Truist from $38.00 to $43.00.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $75.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price raised by Truist from $68.00 to $80.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price increased by Truist from $34.00 to $45.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $134.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price increased by Truist from $34.00 to $42.00.

