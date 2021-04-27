Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/26/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $117.00.
- 4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $116.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $116.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/6/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.
- 3/23/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.
- 3/18/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 309,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,248. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
