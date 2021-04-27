Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enerplus (TSE: ERF):

4/19/2021 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.25 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$7.50.

3/30/2021 – Enerplus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Enerplus stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.38. 353,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.22.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -2.89%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

