Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nexa Resources (NEXA)

Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Nexa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.50.

4/20/2021 – Nexa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

4/16/2021 – Nexa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.50.

4/15/2021 – Nexa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Shares of NEXA stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 43,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

