Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (ARNA, ASBFY, AUCOY, BPOSY, CNR, CPPMF, DIR.UN, DREUF, EIF, EIFZF)

April 27th, 2021


Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 27th:

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$122.00 target price on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $21.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.50.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

