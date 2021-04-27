Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (ASML, DHER, EZJ, LHN, LONKF, LQDA, LYTS, LZAGY, MGTA, ROG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 27th:

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €610.00 ($717.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get ASML Holding NV alerts:

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €166.00 ($195.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ)

was given a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 65 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lonking Holdings Limited operates as construction machinery manufacturer in China engaged in the manufacture of wheel loaders, excavators, road roller, motor graders and forklifts. The company also develops and produces core components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axle, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft and etc. Lonking Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 432 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €55.30 ($65.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.