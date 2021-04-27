Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 27th (ODT, OEC, OXBDF, PAGS, PAX, PCRFY, PDRDY, PENMF, PPRUY, PRI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 27th:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $179.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $511.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

