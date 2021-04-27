Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CyrusOne (CONE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) recently:

4/27/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

4/21/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CONE stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 448,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,106. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in CyrusOne by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 106.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 159,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 157.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

