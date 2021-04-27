Analyzing Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 25.89% 15.34% 13.51% NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94%

This table compares Abiomed and NovoCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $840.88 million 18.73 $203.01 million $4.74 73.46 NovoCure $351.32 million 63.45 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -3,109.29

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Abiomed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abiomed and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 2 2 0 2.20 NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33

Abiomed presently has a consensus price target of $348.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. NovoCure has a consensus price target of $170.89, indicating a potential downside of 21.48%. Given Abiomed’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Abiomed is more favorable than NovoCure.

Risk & Volatility

Abiomed has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abiomed beats NovoCure on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; and Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure, cloud-based, and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs. In addition, the company engages in the development of Impella XR Sheath, a sheath designed to expand and recoil to all for ease of use upon insertion of an Impella heart pump and minimize the size of the arteriotomy; Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump that is designed for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

