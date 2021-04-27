Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $5.27 on Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $297.35 million and $5.26 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00009561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $747.19 or 0.01354363 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,374,439 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

