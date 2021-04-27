Anchor Protocol Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $298.74 million and $5.82 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00009696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00019065 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.55 or 0.01283762 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,298,642 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.