Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) Raises Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Anexo Group stock opened at GBX 132.68 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.91 million and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.31. Anexo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

In other news, insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 9,936,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £14,904,076.50 ($19,472,271.36).

Anexo Group Plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company provides replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers who have been involved in non-fault motor accidents. It offers an integrated end-to-end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

