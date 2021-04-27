Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 2,595.1% in April

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,271,000 shares, an increase of 2,595.1% from the March 31st total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGGF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Angang Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Angang Steel in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Angang Steel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGGF remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.