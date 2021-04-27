Angela S. Lalor Sells 3,092 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,527. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

