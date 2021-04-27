Angela S. Lalor Sells 3,092 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,527. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.67.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
