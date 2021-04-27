Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,994 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 113,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of -190.78, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

