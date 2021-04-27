Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Down 5.2%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 2,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 161,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,890,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

