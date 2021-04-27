Anousheh Ansari Sells 500 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

