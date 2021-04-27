Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,972.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,972 ($25.76) and last traded at GBX 1,915 ($25.02), with a volume of 172338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,906 ($24.90).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market capitalization of £18.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,743.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,467.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

