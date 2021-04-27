Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,972.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,972 ($25.76) and last traded at GBX 1,915 ($25.02), with a volume of 172338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,906 ($24.90).
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).
The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market capitalization of £18.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,743.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,467.95.
About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.