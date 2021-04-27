Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $39.88 million and approximately $477,142.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.95 or 0.01055173 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00728526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,282.47 or 1.00064007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

