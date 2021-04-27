Apellis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,291 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 933% compared to the average volume of 125 put options.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

Shares of APLS opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,250,704. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

