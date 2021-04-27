API3 One Day Volume Tops $17.44 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $7.39 or 0.00013425 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $102.27 million and $17.44 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00799761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.36 or 0.08265862 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

