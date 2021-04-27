Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.83

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMEH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 83.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

