Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.83

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMEH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 83.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
