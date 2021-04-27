Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First Financial Corp IN’s 4th Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

