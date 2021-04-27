Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

