Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.9% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.