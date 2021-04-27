Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.4% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 39.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 87,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,782 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.