Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

