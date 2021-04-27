Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apple by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 73,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 156,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $4,277,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.46. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.