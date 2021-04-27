Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.51. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.78. 5,726,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,145. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.89. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113,827 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

