Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Cut by Bank OZK

Bank OZK reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.6% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

