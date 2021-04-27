Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Applied Therapeutics worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,400.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $151,012. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APLT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.