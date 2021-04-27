Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.2% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 38.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aptiv by 14.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

