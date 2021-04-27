Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $461.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

APTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

