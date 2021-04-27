APY.Finance (APY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 15% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $36.31 million and $1.62 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00275891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.85 or 0.01040919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00718056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,885.65 or 0.99731322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.