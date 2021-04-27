APYSwap Price Hits $2.34 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. APYSwap has a market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00277774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.40 or 0.01053627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00027456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00720600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.79 or 0.99989432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

