Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

