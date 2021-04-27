ARAW (ARAW) Trading 76.3% Lower Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 76.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 76.3% lower against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $107,539.48 and $1.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00067845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00820620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00097447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.32 or 0.08165776 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.