ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.94

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.94 and traded as high as C$7.52. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 2,740,218 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.35%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

