Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.55. 3,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

