ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.85.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.