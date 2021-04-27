Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of ACKAY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

