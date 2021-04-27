ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) were up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 10,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 4,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

