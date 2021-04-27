Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.